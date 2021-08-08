Coin98 Market Capitalization Tops $226.36 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $226.36 million and approximately $193.25 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002838 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005054 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

