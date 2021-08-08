Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Hits $0.32

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $2.47 million worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000741 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00044278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00126072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00145536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,056.37 or 0.99883758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.59 or 0.00790114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,364,964 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

