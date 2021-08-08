Collective Trading Down 0.7% This Week (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Collective has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a total market cap of $328,357.47 and approximately $294,449.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Collective

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,411 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

