Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.27 Million

Brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report $342.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $336.50 million to $346.40 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $345.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

CBSH opened at $70.82 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

