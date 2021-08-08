Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.
ED traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,873. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.
