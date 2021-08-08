Coreto One Day Volume Tops $388,884.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. Coreto has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $388,884.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Coreto has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00044135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00125018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00144082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,241.20 or 1.00129512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002716 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.95 or 0.00787184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

