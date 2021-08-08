Cosmo Coin Market Cap Reaches $362,926.15 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a total market cap of $362,926.15 and $442.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $352.21 or 0.00814388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00098887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00039472 BTC.

About Cosmo Coin

COSM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.