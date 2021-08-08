COVA (COVA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,976.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $933,902.63 and approximately $57,976.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COVA has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00053604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.58 or 0.00825500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00099982 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00039706 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

