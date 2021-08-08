Cryptocean (CRON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $354,512.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00005610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $20.27 million and approximately $354,512.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00054187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.59 or 0.00827254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00100153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00040004 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

