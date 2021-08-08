Cryptopay (CPAY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,680.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and $3,680.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.02 or 0.00814729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00098741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00039581 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

