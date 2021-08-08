CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.67 Million

Analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post $196.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.40 million and the lowest is $188.02 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $172.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $771.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.89 million to $800.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $815.97 million, with estimates ranging from $789.32 million to $844.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $63,712,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in CubeSmart by 13.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,838 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 53.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,261,000 after acquiring an additional 712,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CubeSmart by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,740 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

