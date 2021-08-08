CWV Chain Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 73.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. CWV Chain has a market cap of $8.38 million and $12,099.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 54.7% against the dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00126647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00145565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,050.42 or 0.99683407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.65 or 0.00786455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

