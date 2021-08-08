Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Hits $5.76 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market cap of $5.76 billion and approximately $543.00 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00054187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.59 or 0.00827254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00100153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00040004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,754,931,401 coins and its circulating supply is 5,754,930,912 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

