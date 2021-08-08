Daniel Marcel Legault Buys 12,500 Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Daniel Marcel Legault purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$12,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 776,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,821.92.

Daniel Marcel Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Daniel Marcel Legault purchased 4,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.57 per share, with a total value of C$14,280.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Daniel Marcel Legault purchased 4,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.70 per share, with a total value of C$14,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$300,300.00.

ATE stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.42. 2,775,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,483. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 19.94, a current ratio of 21.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.50. The firm has a market cap of C$72.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATE. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

