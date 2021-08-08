DAOBet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,564.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded up 90.3% against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $6,564.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,293.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.14 or 0.01263806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.43 or 0.00333619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00137159 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003130 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

