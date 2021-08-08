Databroker 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $264.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Databroker has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $3.40 million and $264.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

