Datarius Credit (DTRC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $58,626.63 and $1.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00052080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.50 or 0.00816210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00099084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00039675 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.