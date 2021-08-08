DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $900,295.64 and $766.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded up 42.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00054187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.59 or 0.00827254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00100153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00040004 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

