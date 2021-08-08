DECOIN Trading 20% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded up 20% against the dollar. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $78,172.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009317 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000906 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,462,705 coins and its circulating supply is 55,261,748 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

