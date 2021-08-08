Degenerator Price Reaches $32.63 on Exchanges (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.00380543 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003327 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013382 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.83 or 0.01138374 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

