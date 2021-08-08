DerivaDAO Price Tops $2.78 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.78 or 0.00006463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $72.65 million and $180,583.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00044002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00124712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00145413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,127.74 or 1.00099927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.60 or 0.00788213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.