Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) & Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Financial Survey

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Okta alerts:

75.8% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Okta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Okta has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Okta and Destiny Media Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 0 8 14 0 2.64 Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Okta currently has a consensus target price of $275.91, suggesting a potential upside of 14.90%. Given Okta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Okta is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Okta and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -35.18% -30.90% -6.51% Destiny Media Technologies 10.77% 14.61% 11.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Okta and Destiny Media Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $835.42 million 38.11 -$266.33 million ($1.41) -170.30 Destiny Media Technologies $3.83 million 4.01 $170,000.00 N/A N/A

Destiny Media Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta.

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats Okta on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc. provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials. It also provides Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure; and Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications. In addition, the company offers customer support and training, and professional services. Okta, Inc. sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as through channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.