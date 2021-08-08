Deutsche eMark Hits Market Cap of $189,772.21 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $189,772.21 and approximately $321.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

