dHedge DAO (DHT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.22 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $351.02 or 0.00814729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00098741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00039581 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,270,169 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.