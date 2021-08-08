Digital Insurance Token (DIT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $116.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $841,241.87 and approximately $116.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

