Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0093 on Top Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $349,625.05 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,138.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.99 or 0.06903197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.45 or 0.01281067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.67 or 0.00343610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00132998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.86 or 0.00618196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.00337812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00286840 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,649,198 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

