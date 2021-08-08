Digitex City (DGTX) Market Cap Tops $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Digitex City coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Digitex City

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

