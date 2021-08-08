DinoSwap (DINO) Price Hits $1.51 on Top Exchanges

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00003511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 61.6% lower against the dollar. DinoSwap has a market cap of $21.25 million and $8.64 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00044044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00124457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00143828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,065.09 or 1.00038954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.88 or 0.00789521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 71,304,535 coins and its circulating supply is 14,060,286 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

