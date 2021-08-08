district0x (DNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.94 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. One district0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. district0x has a market cap of $93.94 million and $9.10 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, district0x has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get district0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.81 or 0.00812335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00098203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039578 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

district0x is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.