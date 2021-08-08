DragonVein Trading Up 97.3% Over Last Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 97.3% higher against the US dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $30.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,293.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.14 or 0.01263806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.43 or 0.00333619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00137159 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003130 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

