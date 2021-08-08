DSLA Protocol Trading Up 32.4% This Week (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44.90 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.07 or 0.00816762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00098778 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039966 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,596,909,154 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.