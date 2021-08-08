Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.89. 1,059,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $95.96 and a twelve month high of $164.27. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

