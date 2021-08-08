Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Critical Contrast

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get NRG Energy alerts:

96.9% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of NRG Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NRG Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 2.02% 37.01% 4.34% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NRG Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 0 1 3 1 3.00 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

NRG Energy presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.92%. Given NRG Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NRG Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $9.09 billion 1.18 $510.00 million $2.40 18.29 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, advisory, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, XOOM Energy, and other brand names. As of December 31, 2020, it owns power generation portfolio with approximately 23,000 megawatts of capacity at 33 plants. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.