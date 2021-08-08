Effect.AI Market Capitalization Tops $5.88 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $221,434.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00034181 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.92 or 0.00280508 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00032533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

