Egretia (EGT) One Day Volume Tops $7.86 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Egretia has traded 75.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and $7.86 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.68 or 0.00818875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00099347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00039574 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

EGT is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

