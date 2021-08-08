Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Tops $0.0012

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $646,970.96 and $34,492.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded up 38.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.84 or 0.00816214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00099138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039644 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

ELEC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.