Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock valued at $306,474,518. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,994. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $270.65. The company has a market capitalization of $252.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 122.56% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.