Ellaism Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $83,431.70 and approximately $46.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.95 or 0.06889834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00132633 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

