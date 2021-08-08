Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%.

Shares of EFC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 550,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

