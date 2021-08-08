Empty Set Dollar Price Tops $0.0628 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $28.01 million and approximately $311,021.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00135274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00147038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,418.53 or 0.99873701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00784070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

