Enecuum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $470,096.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Enecuum has a total market cap of $14.29 million and $470,096.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00052080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.50 or 0.00816210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00099084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00039675 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 195,774,287 coins and its circulating supply is 190,524,281 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.