EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $68,442.54 and approximately $32,213.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

