EOSDT (EOSDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,755.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $12,755.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOSDT has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00135274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00147038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,418.53 or 0.99873701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00784070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.