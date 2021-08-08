Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.88.

NYSE CVNA traded up $8.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,159. Carvana has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $372.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.92. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.68, for a total transaction of $20,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $3,017,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,409.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,611,579 shares of company stock valued at $480,733,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 83,827 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,604,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

