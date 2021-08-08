Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

TNK stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. 406,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,611. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.22. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

