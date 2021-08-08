Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by SVB Leerink in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

EOLS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. 411,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 13.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evolus by 23.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Evolus by 518.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Evolus during the second quarter worth about $2,530,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $2,122,000. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

