EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to post $74.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $76.20 million. EXFO posted sales of $70.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year sales of $288.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.20 million to $289.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $307.85 million, with estimates ranging from $305.70 million to $310.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%.

EXFO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on shares of EXFO and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of EXFO to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXFO opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.67. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $326.87 million, a PE ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

