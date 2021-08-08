EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Hits $0.0164 on Exchanges

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $103,780.11 and approximately $82,267.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00054109 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00085761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.80 or 0.00827256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00100086 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

