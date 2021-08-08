Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $62.65 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $62.65 or 0.00145413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and approximately $703.55 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00044002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00124712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,127.74 or 1.00099927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.60 or 0.00788213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.64 or 0.06797395 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 95,048,625 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

