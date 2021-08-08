Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,745 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

